Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, rode a kids' toy vehicle as she visited a toy store, warming hearts on social media

The happy actress roamed the corridors of the store in the vehicle with a wide smile on her face

She shared the video on her TikTok page, and fans took to the comment section to express their admiration for her

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently delighted fans as she took a joyous spin through a toy store on a kids' toy vehicle. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared by the actress on her TikTok page.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in toy store Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

In the video, the cheerful actress could be seen manoeuvring the small toy vehicle through the store's corridors with a smile on her face. The playful scene quickly caught the attention of her followers, who flooded the comment section with expressions of admiration and joy.

The video not only showed Nana Ama McBrown's playful side but also highlighted her ability to find joy in the simplest of things. As she rode the toy vehicle, the actress seemed carefree and happy.

Fans were quick to shower the actress with compliments, praising her for bringing a sense of fun and happiness to their timelines. Many expressed how much they appreciated seeing a public figure like Nana Ama McBrown embracing childlike joy.

McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tettehcharity507 said:

hey empress I always admire you you are too much

Kobby Bezos joked:

The car, can I go reverse? I wan buy one and use ham for road since ano get car..

DCee said:

If not witchcraft what at all will make you hate this beautiful woman? I love you nana

