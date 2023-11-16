Global site navigation

Black Sherif: Chinese Man And Woman Jam To Blacko's Oh No In Trending Video
Celebrities

Black Sherif: Chinese Man And Woman Jam To Blacko's Oh No In Trending Video

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • A Chinese man and woman, in a TikTok video, jammed to Black Sherif's latest song Oh No, exciting many Ghanaians
  • The man and woman were on a walkway as they played the tune and nodded their head, seemingly enjoying the Ghanaian tune
  • The video had over 25k likes and over 100 comments, with many people sharing their excitement

A Chinese man named Seon Jin Lee and a random woman have taken TikTok by storm as they enjoyed Black Sherif's latest hit, Oh No. The video, shot on a walkway, captured the duo nodding their heads and swaying to the beat, showing their appreciation for the Ghanaian tune.

Black Sherif, Chinese Man and Woman in pics
Chinese Man and Woman jam to Black Sherif's Oh No Photo Source: jerzjaren
Source: TikTok

Seon Jin Lee, who shared the video on his TikTok account, quickly became the centre of attention as the clip amassed over 25,000 likes and garnered more than 100 comments. Ghanaians and viewers from around the world flooded the comments section with expressions of delight and admiration for the pair's appreciation of Ghanaian music.

Oh No, which was released recently by Blacko, is already making significant waves in the music scene. Many Ghanaians have praised Black Sherif for his unique music style. In the music, Black Sherif blends Twi and English beautifully in the lyrics. Black Sherif's rise to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable.

Chinese folks jamming to Oh No warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

calebopoku917 said:

pls can u play simmer down by black sherif

Nkrumah said:

I dey see Jackie Chan

Abi said:

please can you play me onaapo by NDC for me

McLuci_Fer‍♂️ commented:

@SeojinLee please play me RUN by Black Sheriff

Black Sherif reveals producer behind his songs

In another story, Black Sherif, in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, revealed the producer behind most of his songs.

The young musician shared that the man's name is Joker and mentioned that he is the one behind most of his popular songs.

He explained that the laughing sound heard in most of his songs is Joker's beat tag.

