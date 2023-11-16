Nana Agradaa has opened up about her health issues as she revealed why she has been away from social media and church activities

She stated that she had been in a coma for seven days and debunked rumours about her suffering from a stroke

Many Ghanaians advised her while others shared their views on the revelations she made in the video

The founder of Heaven Way Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has opened up about her health problems in a recent video.

Nana Agradaa hospitalised. Image Credit: GHPage TV

Source: Youtube

Nana Agradaa speaks about health issues

Evangelist Mama Pat, as she is affectionately called, made a video debunking speculations about her coming down with a stroke and being bedridden.

She warned naysayers that their evil doings and sayings upon her life would not come to pass, as she angrily called them out in the video.

The former priestess admitted that she was ill, however, her health has improved and she patiently waiting to completely recover, so as to share a testimony of God's miraculous doings.

"I refute it in Jesus' mighty name. Back to sender! I am a warrior. I am a strong warrior for Jesus Christ."

The founder of Heaven Way Ministries further revealed that she had been in a coma for about seven days, adding that only people close to her could testify.

“Saliva is not drooping from my mouth, and neither am I struggling to walk or wrapped in diapers. I am not suffering from stroke," she said.

Nana Agradaa gave thanks to God for delivering her and told doubters to visit the University Of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) to ask for her medical records.

Below is the video of Nana Agradaa opening up about her health issues.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the statements Nana Agradaa made in the video

Many people shared their thoughts on Nana Agradaa's video. Below are some of them:

@otenganing4685 said:

It's time you renew your mind madame.

@matildaamaketor1804 said:

Agradaa you know what happened to you is spiritual.

@KnOmonyo said:

You are scared to die but weren't scared when duping vulnerable.

