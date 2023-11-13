Nana Ama McBrown has shared the prayer secrets that have established her over 20-year-old career

The actress shared these secrets with blogger Kobby Kyei, as they were about to jump on the latest episode of the Onua Showtime

The video has inspired many of her fans who have expressed their gratitude for the secrets

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed how much prayers have contributed to her career.

She shared a few secrets to how she has maintained a consistent prayer life even though her church attendance leaves much to be desired.

The video shared online has impressed scores of her netizens and her fans who look up to her for inspiration.

Nana Ama McBrown shares her prayer secrets Photo source: Instagram/NanaAmaMcBrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown shares her prayer schedule

disclosed that she has never failed to pray in the morning. She added that her prayer life sometimes stretches beyond her bed, as she usually finds herself praying in the washroom to back her planning for the day.

According to the TV presenter, she usually prays for her family during the evenings, following a tradition started by her grandmother.

"My grandmother in Kwadaso used to rise up every midnight, stretch her hand towards us the children, and recite prayers," she added in the video.

Netizens react to Nana Ama McBrown's prayer schedule

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens who were impressed after Nana Amam McBrown shared her prayer secrets with her fans.

limonzy_dauhter wrote:

Great message, I will start now

ypeebeauty remarked

This is a very good practice. I’ve been doing this for years since @gwen_addo mentioned it in one of her post to turn to God first thing in the morning before our phones and I learnt it from her. God bless you Nana

limonzy_dauhter added

Great message, I will start now

biyes_place exclaimed

I love you two... God bless you two with long healthy life filled with wisdom so you can keep teaching and inspiring us AMEN

Nana Ama McBrown prophesies to Selly Galley about her children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Nana Ama McBrown prophesying to colleague actress Selly Galley who had been without children throughout her marriage.

In an interesting turn of events, her prophesy that Selly Galley will give birth to twins came true this year, earning significant praise from the new mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh