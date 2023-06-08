Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has asked the people of Nogkpo to bring the fight to her doorstep

Mama Pat said Nogokpo chose a weak opponent in their tussle with Bishop Charles Agyinasare over an apology

Nana Agradaa promised to break the gods on camera if she was the one they dared to fight with

The founder of Heaven Way Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, was formerly known as Nana Agradaa when she was a fetish priestess.

The evangelist, who is also known as Mama Pat, has dared the representatives of Nogokpo, a shrine in the Volta Region, to try her like they have chosen to deal with Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.

Nana Agradaa threw out this challenge during one of her sermons in church.

According to her, Agyinasare is weak, so Nogokpo decided to 'tear the cloth' through him.

She demonstrated how she would have dealt with them if she was the leader in Perez Chapel's shoes.

I heard that they are fighting our father, Agyinasare. And why did they not bring it here? They would have learnt their lesson.

The weakest part of clothing is where we begin a tear. If they came to the Hevean Way Champion, I would have set up a camera to video myself breaking their gods. I will show them that God's power works here.

Peeps react to Agradaa's challenge to Nogokpo to face her instead of Bishop Agyinasare

Many people opined that Agradaa is the best to say that because she used to be a fetish priestess. Many believe Mama Pat is brave and courageous for standing up for Bishop Agyinasare.

Anita Amponsah Brempong Sikampo wrote:

By the power invested in me I have given you the title of Jephthah so from today Agradaa is called Jephthahwaaa. Gyemeso Amen ‼️Boozah

Daasebre dkb commented:

Someone who has been there before is telling you this, who are you to challenge her? power of God is trending

James Poku commented:

This woman is a very bold woman this problem came from Ghana. Everybody is afraid including the big pastors cannot talk anything about this.

