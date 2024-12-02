Diana Asamoah Showers Opoku Bilson With Cash At Birthday Party: "They've Fallen In Love"
- A video of Opoku Bilson enjoying a hearty moment with his Kumawood colleague Diana Asamoh is catching on online
- The videos were captured at Opoku Bilson's recent event in celebration of his birthday this year
- Fans thronged the comments section to express their adimration for the compeling on-screen couple
On December 1, social media was awash with hearty messges in celebration of Ghanaian comedian Opoku Bilson.
The film star is among several personalities manning the Kumawood industry's resurgence.
Seniorman Layla, Ben South, and Diana Asamoah among many colleagues who hailed Opoku Bilson on his birthday.
Opoku celebrates with Diana Asamoah
Diana and Opoku have become a force on the internet, raking in millions of views through their captivating content.
Opoku Bilson often plays the role of a sweetheart in a bitter-sweet affair with Diana Asamoah, who is old old enough to be his mother.
Their videos have earned cosigns from top stars across the continent including Dr Likee and Nigeria's Yemi Alade.
Anita Afriyie holds a long prayer session for Oheneba Jude and advises him to fast for 7 days, fans react
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah in a red bright outfit was spotted at Opoku Bilson's birthday bash spraying cash on his on-screen partner.
The Kumawood actress shared several heartwarming moments with Opoku Bilson at the event exciting scores of fans.
Fans react to Diana Asamoah's gesture
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's heartwarming gesture towards Opoku BIlson at his birthday party.
Nana Ama Abigail said:
"If girls can date 25yrs and above older than them, why can’t guys do the same??? Does age really makes difference??❤️❤️❤️To me this is beautiful to watch. 😍😍"
ama_yeboah02 noted:
"looks like Opoku is in love oo."
akuaghanacollectionz remarked:
"See me smiling here 😂🥰🥰❤️opoku bring the girls."
Edith Osei Owusu shared:
"Opoku,but mommy said no girls friend friend."
Akua_Toffee 💓🫅 added:
"eiii Opoku has fallen for mommy."
Opoku Bilson talks about Dr Likee
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Bilson had opened up about his relationship with Dr Likee and how the actor has helped his career.
He said they met on set for the first time, and he had to shoot a scene that demanded that he act disrespectfully towards his Dr Likee.
The TikTok star hurriedly apologised to Dr Likee and was shocked when his senior colleague brushed it all off.
