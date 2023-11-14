A video of a young man imitating Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has popped up online

The new Sarkodie look-alike has impressed many of the rapper's fans with his near-accurate antics

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the new doppelganger, pushing for a reaction from Sarkodie

One of the trends making rounds in Ghana's entertainment industry is the phenomenon of lookalikes.

A video of a young tall dark man imitating Sarkodie has garnered significant traction from Sarkodie's fans and other netizens.

Many of Sarkodie's fans stunned by this new lookalike have shared their reactions trying to bring the video to Sarkodie's notice.

Sarkodie lookalike surfaces online Photo Source: Twitter/Nateocee

New Sarkodie lookalike raps to Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese's new song

Sarkodie's new look-alike doesn't just rely on his looks. It turns out he's a staunch fan of the rapper who has reportedly been learning Sarkodie's lyrics for many years.

In a video sighted by YEN, the look-alike was seen rapping Sarkodie's guest verse on Kwaw Kese's new record "Win."

Many of the fans impressed with his delivery and mannerisms in the video are hopeful Sarkodie will react.

Netizens shower Sarkodie's new lookalike with praise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the newly discovered Sarkodie's look-alike.

@TeamCanvic wrote:

This landlord dey owe rent

@ewwurama said:

I thought that’s Sarkodie.

@Jeffrey_myke added:

i saw caption but still afiga landlord that oo

@kmovaldo exclaimed:

If I no watch ein mouth well like I figga LandLord that o

@daniBlartey remarked:

Oh my God I’ve been deceived!! Got me in the first half! herhhh

Celebrity lookalikes establish groups and recruit new members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the infamous look-alikes have unionised, forming a group with intentions to recruit more ringers.

The group which started with founding members including ringers for King Promise, Kuami Eugene, and Mr Drew have now unveiled colleagues for other celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown and DBlack.

Source: YEN.com.gh