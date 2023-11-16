Camidoh has announced that he has an upcoming song with American rapper Snoop Dogg

He made this known during an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz

Many Ghanaians were excited about the news while others advised him to have remain mute until the song was released

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh, has disclosed that he has an upcoming song with American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg and Camidoh. Image Credit: Getty Images and @camidoh

Source: Getty Images

Camidoh announces feature with Snoop Dogg

During an interview on Hitz FM, Camidoh let the cat out of the bag and told the host of Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty, that he is working on a project with Snoop Dogg.

The stated that he does not want to make a lot of noise about the project he is working on with the famous American rapper because the song has not been released yet.

Camidoh stated that he rather likes to work on his music and perform at shows, while his PR team do the talking.

Video of Camidoh performing his song Hot Pursuit.

Ghanaians shared their views on the collaboration between Camidoh and Snoop Dogg

Many people were excited about the collaboration between Camidoh and Snoop Dogg. Others also advised him that he should have kept it a secret until the song was released.

@AfosahYaw said:

It will be awesome.

@snr_immanuel said:

Ntampe Afrobeats loading

@kai_benzy said:

Make He no come do Sark things ooo. Yoo .

@AmassRichard3 said:

You should have kept mute until released.

@MaxKula39 said:

Great achievement.

@CiscaAraba said:

The will never feature current artist da. Them dey fear height or wat ha.

Sarkodie, Camidoh and others endorse viral Sunyani live band lady

You should have kept mute until released.eported that viral internet sensation who is the leader of the Sunyani Melody Band, Ophelia, caught the attention of Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Camidoh, and Black Sherif.

Camidoh reposted on his Twitter page, a video of Ophelia singing his banger Sugarcane. In the post, he wrote:

"I want to ask her a few questions before we jam together lol".

, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie also reacted to Ophelia's videos as they reposted her videos onto their social media pages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh