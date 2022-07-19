Business mogul Nana Kwame Cheddar recently shared a video giving fans a look into his home

The video had the businessman showing off his riches by listing some of the expensive cars in his fleet

Among the cars Cheddar talked about were a Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Maybach before he went ahead to board his Rolls Royce Cullinan

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Nana Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has shown his riches on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cheddar is seen and heard boasting about some of the expensive cars he owns.

The video shared on his Instagram page shows Cheddar nicely dressed in a three-piece 'agbada' (boubou).

Cheddar has listed his expensive cars on social media Photo source: @iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Coming out of his living room, Cheddar spoke to one of the people who were on the compound of the beautiful-looking house.

Cheddar asked the man if he had calibrated his Lamborghini, and he replied in the affirmative. He then proceeded to ask about the well-being of his other cars. He mentioned Ferrari, and Maybach, among others, with the man assuring that each one of the cars was in a good shape.

After the assurance from the man on the compound, Cheddar walked straight into his Rolls Royce Cullinan, which was parked nearby. He noted that he even did not have anywhere to drive those cars.

"We ain't got nowhere to drive to," he said amid some laughter from the man he was speaking with.

Cheddar's son rides with girl in Rolls Royce, gifts cash to street boys in video

Meanwhile, Cheddar's son, Goddy, showed kindness to some street boys as he recently rode in his father's Rolls Royce.

Goddy who was riding with his girl stopped in traffic to draw out some cedis for a group of boys who were begging him.

A video of Cheddar Junior's act of kindness popped up online with the beneficiaries full of smiles and gratitude for him.

Cheddar first son wears GHC3m watch to GIS 2022 Prom

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Cheddar's first son was one of the attendees for this year's prom night for students of GIS.

The junior Cheddar arrived in his father's Rolls Royce in style wearing what looks like a Richard Mille watch.

Photos and a video of the appearance of Cheddar's son and his watch caused mixed reactions online.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh