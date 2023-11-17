Global site navigation

Nana Ama McBrown Sings Black Sherif's Oh No, Dazzles In Kente And Gold In Video
Music

Nana Ama McBrown Sings Black Sherif's Oh No, Dazzles In Kente And Gold In Video

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Nana Ama McBrown sang Black Sherif's newly released song Oh No in a lovely video
  • She looked regal in a Kente ensemble and traditional gold accesories she wore around her neck, wrists and ankles
  • Many people admired how gorgeous she looked in the video, while others applauded her for supporting the budding rapper

Onua Showtime host and actress Nana Ama McBrown continues to show that she is a true supporter of Ghanaian music, as she was spotted singing rapper Black Sherif's Oh No in a video.

Nana Ama McBrown and Black Sherif
Nana Ama McBrown and Black Sherif in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ @iamamamcbrown
Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown Sings Black Sherif's Oh No

Nana Ama McBrown made a lovely video rapping and singing to Oh No by BET's 2023 Best International Flow winner, Black Sherif.

Clad in Kente and gold ensembles, The Empress, as she's sometimes called, sang the newly released song word for word.

Black Sherif admired her support for his craft such that he reposted the video on his verified Instagram page.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown singing Black Sherif's Oh No.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown sings Black Sherif’s Oh No

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, while others gushed over Mrs McBrown Mensah's outfit.

Below are some of the comments.

kwakumodel_ said:

I know that’s a blessing ❤️

sammy_highcourt said:

Someone said in Ghana it’s Nana o

bryitest_barb said:

That's a strong woman right there

sheesnowy_ said:

How can u not love her ❤️❤️❤️

mz_frimpomah said:

Nana Ama is truly Ghana’s sweetheart. This is our empress singing a nice song

kofi_1 said:

First time seeing KK posting someone else!! #BRIMM

im__muba said:

They go dey tell my plenty stories please let it go …

Nana Ama McBrown shares struggles of being famous

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown opened up about the restrictions that come with being famous in the public eye.

She stated that many celebrities are miserable because they have to act as role models and cannot live their lives freely.

The actress and media personality added that this is due to the constant public scrutiny of the lives of famous people.

Source: YEN.com.gh

