Poco Lee, in a video, drove around town loudly singing Black Sherif's Oh No word for word without any mistake

He made the video to support Black Sherif's music, and the musician shared the video on his Instagram page

Fans in the comment section were impressed that Poco Lee could sing the new song word for word

Nigerian dancer and hypeman Poco Lee has shown his support for Black Sherif’s music by driving around town loudly singing his latest hit song, “Oh No,” word for word without any mistake.

In a video, Poco Lee could be seen singing the song with passion and enthusiasm, demonstrating his love for the song and the artist.

Black Sherif, impressed by Poco Lee's video, promptly shared it on his Instagram page, expressing gratitude for the support from his fellow entertainer.

Fans, eager to join the conversation, flooded the comment section with praises for Poco Lee's impressive display of support. Ghanaians were astonished that the Nigerian could flawlessly recite the lyrics of Oh No word for word, given that the song contained a lot of Twi lyrics.

Poco Lee warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

donyyame said:

Poco dey sing the twi like dem born am for Ghana … Music is indeed spiritual

andisbarber1 reacted:

Just feeling the love @poco_lee have for Blacko wow wow

rba_family commented:

Pocooo n sheriff be brothers but Dey aren’t aware‍♀️

sbananjan said:

This guy dey fvck plus Blacko too much! Pure love and support

callme_pemisire commented:

How these guy Dey take learn all this lyrics

McBrown sings Black Sherif's Oh No

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown sang Black Sherif's newly released song Oh No in a lovely video.

She looked regal in a Kente ensemble and traditional gold accessories she wore around her neck, wrists and ankles.

Many people admired how gorgeous she looked in the video, while others applauded her for supporting the budding rapper.

