Black Sherif has been spotted with a number of his team members and technical staff ahead of his December event

This year's edition of the Zaama Disco concert comes after a critically acclaimed experience dished out last year

Black Sherif and his team have been given a tour of the Africa Lake venue in Accra, where the event will come off

Significant efforts are underway in preparation for the second edition of Black Sherif's "Zaama Disco Concert”.

This year, the event rebranded its title and changed the venue from the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to the Africa Lake event grounds.

In some photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif was spotted touring the new venue ahead of the show.

The Africa Lake venue where Black Sherif's "Zaama Disco" concert will be held is near the prominent Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La.

The event grounds have a vast land that can accommodate thousands of revellers and have been used in the past for entertainment shows like the One Voice Festival.

The new venue's grand space is perhaps the reason for the name change, Black Sheriff whose audience and reach has expanded this year after winning the BET award and releasing his sophomore tape.

A member confirmed to YEN.com.gh, that Black Sherif led his team to the Africa Lake venue saying:

The team embarked on a visit to the project site with our technocrats who will ensure our second annual show is a huge success. The fans who came for the first edition can attest to the highest standards of production that goes into a Black Sherif concert—this year will be epic.

Tickets for this year's Zaama Dsico concert have already gone on sale as fans look forward to what Black Sherif has in store for them.

