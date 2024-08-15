Ghanaian gospel singer Niiella, popularly known for her collaborations with Joe Mettle, recently tied the knot

The singer shared a video footage of her ceremony, which came as a surprise to many fans and her colleagues

Niiella's wedding ceremony also came with a song purposely composed in celebration of her life milestone

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Niiella Dankwah-Coffie, who won Best Female Vocalist Of The Year at the 2022 edition of Ghana Music Awards, recently married her colleague.

Niiella, who released her debut in 2012, has become one of Ghana's highly sought-after singers thanks to her vocal prowess and several collaborations with Joe Mettle.

Her marital milestone attracted heartwarming messages from gospel music performers across the continent.

Niella and her husband celebrate their first moment as a couple. Photo source: Instagram/niiella_official

Source: Instagram

Niella composes song for her husband

Sharing the best moments from her wedding, Niiella announced that she had composed a new song for her husband.

Niella's cerebral marital ceremony surprised many of her colleagues and fans, considering her growing status in Ghana's gospel music community.

In June, she was one of several gospel singers who attended this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The singer, who recently relocated to the US, will perform at the 15th anniversary of True Worshippers concert in the US with Mercy Chinwo and Diana Hamilton.

Ghanaians react to Niella's wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered a few fan comments in reaction to Niiella and Afriyie's wedding.

tosincatherine said:

"Because the prayer is to marry someone who makes you look into the Camera LIKE THIS. 😭❤️🙌🏾"

pastackieyarboi wrote:

"Rapture paa nie 😅😂. Congratulations to you WOG and our Hubby 😍🎉🙌🏾"

ackahlex remarked:

"Yesss I like things like these! Like the coming of Jesus. Congratulations Sis🍾🍾🍾"

ddeborahdarling noted:

"And we love it! Congratulations beautiful 🙌❤️ God bless your union. And this is how we drop it 🔥👏👏👏👏👏👏👏"

afri_yay added:

"Love the song babe🤎 Love you even more❤️Forever yours🥰"

Joe Mettle collaborates with his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joe Mettle had uncovered the bond he shares with his family at home and in the studio.

Speaking to Hitz FM's Andy Dosty, Joe Mettle admitted that his daughter's cry inspired him to write his major hit Kadosh.

He also extolled his wife's singing abilities and hinted at a collaboration with her, suggesting this would be released soon.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh