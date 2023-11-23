Fella Makafui got many praising her for being hardworking as she stormed Kumasi for the sale of beauty products for her business, Beauty By Fella Makafui

She shared details of the sale event in the caption of the Instagram post which excited many of her fans

Other admirers also gushed over her voluptuous figure and he beauty

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui got many gushing over her curves and hard work when she posted a video of her running and wheeling an empty shopping cart at the Kumasi City Mall.

Fella Makafui in Kumasi. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui wheels shopping cart in the video

In the video, Fella Makafui arrived with her team to the Kumasi as they prepared for their sale event.

The actress showed that she is very hands-on with her business as she helped her workers offload goods from a bus.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Frimpong made her fans aware that she was in Kumasi and that she would be having a sale at the Kumasi City Mall.

She noted that the event was organised by her beauty business, Beauty By Fella Makafui and she shared details in the caption below:

KUMASI YOUR GIRL IS IN TOWN ! Lets all meet tomorrow at Kumasi city mall “food court “ . Call 0558478025 @beautybyfellamakafui

Video of Fella Makafui wheeling a shopping cart inside Kumasi City mall.

Ghanaians react to seeing Fella Makafui in Kumasi

Many Ghanaians living in Kumasi were elated that Fella Makafui was in their region. Others also assured her that they would be at her sale event at the Kumasi City Mall.

Other admirers also gushed over how stunning she looked in the video.

olivewigs_n_moree said:

We will surely be there

oheneba_pmxtra said:

I left Kumasi norrrr Fella has landed

kuami_raynos said:

Saw u at confidential u dey chop fufu

missalpha31 said:

See a hard-working woman. God will always bless your hustle.

ray_kwakye said:

She posted 14 minutes and over 500 people have clicked the like button already. Eerrrhh people sleep here and wait for posts anaa ?

akosua_queeni said:

When are you doing Accra black Friday sales?

djstylishdestylishgh said:

Selxy mama go kill me

frameznation said:

Damnn see nyash @amgmedikal chairman u dey njoy o

Source: YEN.com.gh