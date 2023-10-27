Business mogul Fella Makafui got many people on social media laughing hard when she joined Medikal's My Way challenge

Holding a 1.5 litre Fanta bottle and a loaf of butter bread, she jumped around town while partying to the song

Sefa, Sista Afia and many others have shared their views on her actions in the video

Actress Fella Makafui joined her husband, Medikal's, My Way challenge as she jumped around town with a 1.5 litre Fanta bottle and a loaf of butter bread.

Fella Makafui joins Medikal's My Way challenge. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui does Medikal's My Way challenge

Fella Makafui decided to follow in the footsteps of her husband, Medikal, by joining the trend in his viral song My Way.

With a 1.5 litre bottle of Fanta and a large loaf of butter bread, she jumped around town munching on the meal.

From their plush mansion in East Legon Hills, the mother of one moved to Adjiringanor, then an area around Teshie, and the final destination was Labadi.

Mrs Frimpong was dressed in a top and covered up with a winter jacket, which she paired with trousers and knee-high boots.

Video of Fella Makafui doing Medikal's My Way challenge.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Fella Makafui doing her husband's challenge

Musicians Sefa, Sista Afia, actresses Tracey Boakye, Salma Mumin, and many others shared their views on the video as they laughed hard in the comments.

@tracey_boakye said:

Where from the winter jacket?

s3fa_gh said:

I have so many questions

sista.afia said:

You di3 we go leave gh for y’all cos ei

brodashaggi said:

With that long bread?

salmamumin said:

there must be a car behind you sit in after every shot because eiiiii

crisswaddle said:

Never a Dull Moment with you

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

how can u hate her❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Medikal starts viral challenge for his song My Way

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal went viral after he created a challenge for his hit song My Way, which is off his Planning and Plotting album.

In the video, he ate butter bread with Coca-Cola while jumping around his mansion and the street.

Many people shared diverse opinions on the challenge in the post's comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh