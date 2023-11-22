A video of Felicia Osei calling her male friends and asking them when they would be available to escort her to any concert in December has gone viral

In the video, she booked her friends for specific events in the December period as she wrote their names down

The video got Medikal, Giovani Caleb and many others laughing hard in the comments

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei cracked many ribs when she shared a video of her booking her male friends ahead to accompany her to various concerts in December 2023.

Felicia Osei in photos. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei books her male friends in advance as escorts to December concerts

Felicia Osei shared a video of her making plans in advance for celebrations in December when many would be celebrating the Christmas festivities.

Captioning the post, the Onua FM and TV presenter said:

Planning and plotting my December chilling

As such, the TikToker called her male friends one after the other to find out when they would be available to take her out and for which concert.

She also asked her fans which concert they would be attending in the hilarious video.

Which of the concerts are you attending this Christmas? 16th December @amgmedikal

Video of Felicia Osei calling her male friends and booking them ahead of December concerts.

Reactions as Felicia Osei booked her male friends for concerts in December

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned the relationship Felicia Osei shared with the men she called on her smartphone.

amgmedikal said:

Wonny3 correct

giovani.caleb said:

28th December- 3FM ALL WHITE PARTY. La Palm. Ma bookie!!!!

alhaji_chiefpriest said:

Ur hand writing is horrible

gloryofgod42 said:

Ei, woye bold paa. Now we do not conceal cheating. Only the strong ones will survive. AKwasi, dui!

misswhitneyo_o said:

Herh Felicia. They are so many you don’t even remember how to spell their names

kofikorsahgh_ said:

U have those you speak English with and those you speak Twi with, eiiii

afiabanks1 said:

Akwesi nso as3m wa , just choose and let’s go

qu_tesslove said:

You just reminded me to start my plans Oo I have to start my addition and subtraction. No TIME HERE

danielkobby said:

Fame hy3 Bhim concert no na ma booki wo

Felicia Osei flaunts curves in a tight outfit in dance video

In another Felicia Osei-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Onua TV and FM presenter got many people admiring her curves when she slayed in a cleavage-baring top and tight shorts in a dance video

She danced with a friend with the Instagram handle @allomaadjoa in the video as they danced to a song by upcoming Ghanaian musician Seven Kisz.

Fans talked about her well-defined curves while others commented on her dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh