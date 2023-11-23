Abraham Attah, in some photos he shared on Instagram, held an expensive Christian Dior while he made his way into a jet

In a subsequent photo, the actor comfortably sat in the seat of the luxury aircraft with a broad smile on his face

The photo sparked reactions as many fans of the actor admired his opulence while a few others begged him to help Strika

Talented Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, in an Instagram post, showed his opulence by sharing photos of himself boarding a jet while holding an extravagant Christian Dior accessory.

Ghanaian Actors Abraham Attah and Strika Photo Source: abraham.attah

The first of these captivating photos captured Attah walking confidently towards the jet.

A subsequent photo showed the movie star comfortably settled into the plush seat of the luxury aircraft, with his smile capturing the attention of fans and followers alike. The images showed the actor's affluence, which left many in awe of Attah's rapid rise to prosperity.

However, amidst the admiration, a concern was aired out through the comments section. Fans could not help but express worry for Attah's co-star in Beast Of No Nation, Strika, whose recent struggles were brought to light in distressing videos circulating online. They begged the actor to help his fellow star.

Abraham Attah

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mr._khay_ said:

Little bro please in your little come help your brother striker okay

one_major_11 reacted:

People are telling u to help, not because they can't help but if triker was to be rich, like he will be rolling with u

marzuk_trapsuccess commented:

Come help Striker plz

kwabena_de_demigod reacted:

Take striker go rehab, no come show us Dior bag

Strika spotted shooting new movie

In another story, Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame, in a video that has popped up, was seen shooting a movie.

The behind-the-scenes footage surprised many people as Strika has been on a hiatus in the movie scene since 2015 and has been battling personal troubles.

Even though the film looked low quality and low budget, a few Ghanaians showed their support and encouraged him.

