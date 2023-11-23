Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame, in a video that has popped up, was seen shooting a movie

The behind-the-scenes footage surprised many people as Strika has been on a hiatus in the movie scene since 2015 and has been battling personal troubles

Even though the film looked low quality and low budget, a few Ghanaians showed their support and encouraged him

Ghanaian actor Strika, famous for his role in the acclaimed movie Beast Of No Nation, has made a surprising comeback to the film industry. Behind-the-scenes footage showing Strika in action on a film set has ignited support among fans.

Beast Of No Nation star Strika Photo Source: Strika Rise

Source: TikTok

Strika, who has been noticeably absent from the movie scene since 2015, has been grappling with personal challenges during his hiatus. The unexpected video of his current project has sparked discussions about his journey and the hurdles he has faced in recent years.

The footage showed a seemingly low-budget production, indicating a departure from the high-profile projects that first brought Strika into the limelight. Despite the film's modest appearance, a section of Ghanaians has rallied behind Strika, expressing encouragement and support for his return to the craft.

Ghanaians support Strika

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ayces Prugg said:

Bro you need a good leverage you international act , don’t play in small roles

Rita Opoku510 commented:

striker,link up with Dr Likee.im sure he can help you bounce back.

ARTHUR commented:

KEEP UP WE ALL KNOWS THAT YOU ARE THE BEST

Kwame Morale reacted:

But striker still has the talent oohh

iam.Smart commented:

how will Abraham Atta feels if he sees these, I'm teary

Strika spotted looking unkempt

In another story, Strika, the young actor of Beast Of No Nation fame, was spotted, in a video, by the roadside looking unkempt, sparking worry among Ghanaians.

In the video, the young man was seated on a dirty gallon by the roadside with his hair looking messy.

The video was shared on Twitter by Kaly Jay, and many Ghanaians begged for help on his behalf.

Source: YEN.com.gh