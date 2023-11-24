Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame has explained why fellow actor and co-star Abraham Attah made it and he did not

The actor explained that after he gained stardom, he did not have reliable handlers, adding that his parents were also not alive

He mentioned that Abraham's parents were around and supportive, hence the reason he was able to do well

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, the Ghanaian actor who gained stardom for his role in the Hollywood movie Beast Of No Nation, shared insights into why his co-star, Abraham Attah, achieved success in the movie industry while he faced challenges.

Beast Of No Nation star Strika Photo Source: abraham.attah, IMDB, evng.suronyame

Source: Instagram

Strika, in a conversation with Evangelist Suro Nyame, explained that after the breakthrough success of Beast Of No Nation, he found himself without reliable handlers to manage his affairs properly. Strika said that, unlike Abraham, he lacked a support system that could guide him to the path of success.

Strika also revealed that his parents were not alive to provide the necessary guidance and support during this critical phase of his career.

He mentioned that Abraham Attah, on the other hand, had his parents by his side, offering support, adding that Abraham was able to leverage his success in Beast Of No Nation to make a good life for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Abraham Attah had the privilege of travelling to the US, where he pursued his education and went on to feature in prominent films like Spiderman: Homecoming and Tazmanian Devil.

Abraham's journey has been marked by accolades, with the talented actor receiving several awards for his outstanding performances. Strika, however, has battled with drug addiction and other challenges.

Strika spotted shooting new movie

In another story, Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame, in a video that has popped up, was seen shooting a movie.

The behind-the-scenes footage surprised many people as Strika has been on a hiatus in the movie scene since 2015 and has been battling personal troubles.

Even though the film looked low quality and low budget, a few Ghanaians showed their support and encouraged him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh