Ghanaian musician and critically acclaimed rapper, Strongman has expressed his views on the rap game as it stands in Ghana.

This comes after the rapper held his own when Kweku Smoke punched him in a new song, starting an online rap feud.

The feud necessitated the interview in which the rapper verbally cemented his place as the face of Ghanaian rap music.

Strongman shades Lyrical Joe in new video

Stonebwoy shades Lyrical Joe in a new interview

Strongman who is heralded by many for his fierce tongue and witty rap bars is currently on the battlefield with Kweku Smoke as netizens continue to assess both divides and declare a victor.

According to him, he is the hope for rap music in Ghana and considers himself the only one giving rap music fans a run for their money.

In a snippet of Strongman's interview, he acknowledged the efforts of Lyrical Joe saying "he is trying" yet no one compares to him being the face of rap music in the country now.

Some fans were shocked by Strongman's demeaning description of Lyrical Joe who won the Best Rap Performance of the Year award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Netizens react as Strongman subtly shades Lyrical Joe

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as rap fans weighed in on Strongman's recent claims.

@max_TIG said:

I like Strongman but he’s being delusional here??…which of his records can even match 5th August records

@lewisrayjnr exclaimed:

lmao. this guy got confidence!

@kaynana95 quizzed:

So this be the kinda confidence you get after beefing Kweku Smoke?

@bisky_gh remarked:

"Lyrical joe is trying" very funny

