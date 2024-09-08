Don Little has disclosed how money has given him access to women despite his diminutive stature

The actor humorously discussed how difficult it was for men born with his stature to attain love and intimacy

He mentioned that when a man becomes financially stable, women tend not to mind his physical appearance

Ghanaian actor Don Little has shared how his financial success has given him access to romantic relationships despite the challenges posed by his small stature.

Don Little speaks on the complexities of his love life in a video.



He discussed how difficult it is for men with his physical appearance to find love and intimacy. However, Don Little noted that having money has changed this.

The actor explained that women often overlook a man's physical appearance when he becomes financially stable. He also acknowledged that many of the women who come his way may not genuinely love him, but he does not mind.

According to him, it is a mutually beneficial relationship where he ensures he gets his money's worth. He humorously stated that the women had an agenda, but he also had his own.

The actor also highlighted how his profession has helped his romantic life. He said that, as an actor, he sometimes finds himself in close contact with beautiful women on set, which he considers an added benefit of his career.

Don Little's comments get folks talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adiza Abubakar Ayobi said:

"women and money dier don't joke ooo🤣"

TAADII commented:

"for jokes aside people like these don't have love for women and at the same time it's hard for them to get married"

Konja Clement said:

"Eiiiii this be serious ooooooo please brother wood have to cone together and find some nice girl be give the brother man. if not he will reveal all our secrets."

Yaw Dabo and pretty lady

While Don Little struggles with his love life, his fellow diminutive actor, Yaw Dabo, seems to have no issue with that aspect of his life.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor posted a picture of his girlfriend on social media and expressed love for her.

The gorgeous lady was shown to the public by the actor on her birthday. The photos shared by Yaw Dabo got many talking on social media.

