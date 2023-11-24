Guinness World Record holder Chef Hilda Baci has fueled the Ghanaian-Nigerian jollof rice debate by sharing a recipe for Nigerian Jollof on her Instagram food business page

The video tutorial, featuring a step-by-step guide to cooking the dish, drew criticism and disbelief from Ghanaians, with many expressing scepticism about its taste and appearance

The controversy adds to the ongoing culinary rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, sparking heated discussions on social media

Guinness World Record holder Chef Hilda Baci has stirred controversy by sharing a jollof recipe on Instagram, further fueling the ongoing debate over the Ghanaian and Nigerian versions of the popular dish.

Hilda Baci, who had previously described Ghanaian jollof as "unflavoured," posted a tutorial on preparing Nigerian jollof on her food business page, My Food By Hilda.

Ghanaians expressed scepticism and criticism, with many questioning the taste and appearance of the prepared Nigerian jollof, while some concluded that the dish looked burnt.

A collage of Hilda Baci and one of the comments on Twitter Photo credit: @hildabaci (Instagram) & @kwadwosheldon (Twitter)

The video has added to the culinary rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, sparking lively discussions on social media.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Hilda's jollof tutorial video. Read them below:

@tatascaritas said:

Lmao listen i like Hilda but this thing she said naaaaa. First of all you don’t go stirring Jollof too much. You leave it to cook no stirring. You don’t have to allow Jollof to burn its not smoky biaaaa Ashi Kase Ashi Hilly

@blueapple112 wrote:

This is very similar way Ghanaians make their jollof now… yet you call ours tasteless. Was really disappointed you used that word.

@selasi__ said:

Charley, the end shows she no know jollof cook, water Dey the thing inside plenty!!!!! Rookie mistake! Proper jollof 101: less water, don’t make the rice clump up, the rice should be, in Ghanaian terms “one one”

@Big_pharoah wrote:

There is a Nigerian restaurant at circle, I went there once out of curiosity and my oh my, I don’t even look at the building when I use that route. I was wondering how they always go there in large numbers to eat. Borla paaaaa

@vivian.ayitey.12 said:

Hello my Ghanaians should we come for her head or it it not worth it ? Jollof k3

