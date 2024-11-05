Shatta Wale has asked Black Sherif to render him an apology after the young musician subtly threw shade at him

Black Sherif shared a photo of Shatta Wale in a goofy outfit after he said that he did not understand his fashion sense

An angry Shatta Wale said Black Sherif misconstrued what he said and had disregarded good things he had said

Shatta Wale has publicly demanded an apology from Black Sherif after the young artist appeared to take a subtle jab at him on social media.

The incident began when Shatta Wale shared his thoughts on Black Sherif’s fashion style in a recent episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, hosted by socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah.

During the podcast, Shatta Wale acknowledged Black Sherif’s growth in fashion but said he did not fully understand some of the younger artist’s outfit choices. He made the comparison to Nigerian singer Asake, noting that Asake’s style appeared more refined and suited to him.

Black Sherif, however, responded by sharing a funny image of Shatta Wale in an unusual outfit, a move fans interpreted as subtle shade.

Shatta Wale has since expressed frustration over this response, stating that his comments on the podcast were meant as constructive feedback, not an insult. He also emphasised that he praised Black Sherif’s style on multiple occasions during the discussion, feeling that the musician misunderstood his intentions.

Shatta Wale's comments on Blacko sparks debate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Shatta Wale's latest rant.

itzbambifaith said:

"I’m really lost with all that he’s saying."

degraft_kay said:

"Who is Shatta Wale anyway? Why does he get to talk about people and [expletive] on people's art but get offended when he gets a clap back?"

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy

Black Sherif is not the only one who has been on the receiving end of Shatta Wale's criticism; Stonebwoy, too, recently received his fair share.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he slammed his rival for hanging out with Davido and said he was not a fan of his conduct with the Nigerian star.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

