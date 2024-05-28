Kobbie Mainoo has quickly become a star since breaking into the first 11 of the Manchester United team and subsequently winning the FA Cup

The young footballer, who was born to Ghanaian parents, has two beautiful sisters, Ama and Efia Mainoo

During Manchester United's FA Cup win, where Kobbie scored a goal against rivals Manchester City, his family was there to support him, including his sisters

Kobbie Mainoo’s rise to stardom at Manchester United has been incredible. He has made a name for himself, scoring an important goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The footballer has received massive support from his family, especially from his beautiful sisters, Ama and Efia Mainoo. YEN.com.gh has gathered some beautiful photos of the gorgeous sisters and details about their personal lives.

Efia Mainoo: The footballer's sister is also as successful as him in her own field. She is the CEO of BlackOwned Studios, a co-working space for Afro hairstylists and beauticians in Manchester. She is also a biochemistry graduate from the University of Birghimam and has worked as a social media manager and content writer.

Efia Mainoo's photos

1. Beautiful video of Efia Mainoo and a friend interacting:

2. Efia serves looks in a gorgeous long outfit.

3. Efia shows her audience her skincare routine.

Ama Mainoo: Kobbie's other Ghanaian sister is also very successful. She has a degree in Sports Business Management from Leeds Beckett University and a master's in International Sports Law. She has worked as a promotions assistant, program director, advisor, talent manager, social media consultant, and digital content manager.

Ama Mainoo's photos

1. Ama Mainoo graduates from Leeds Beckett University and rocks a graduation gown.

2. Ama rocks a gorgeous outfit.

3. Ama attends a family member's wedding.

4. Ama chills with Kobbie and her other brother, Jordan.

Kobbie Mainoo spotted in Ghana

In another story, Kobbie Mainoo's old photos in the streets of Ghana have surfaced online, sparking reactions from Ghanaian fans of the Manchester United star.

In the photos, young Kobbie Mainoo could be seen in a white singlet and shorts roaming the streets.

Many Ghanaians were happy about his grass-to-grace story and hoped the wonder kid would choose to play for Ghana.

