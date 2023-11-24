A food entrepreneur has called out Hilda Baci over her move to label Ghana jollof as having no flavour

In a post, she also opened up on on how Hilda Baci won a jollof competition against a Ghanaian in 2021

Many people who saw the post also shared varied opinions about the revelation by Mukaase Chic

Popular Ghanaian food entrepreneur, Mukaase chic has taken strong exception to the recent comments by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci where the latter sought to insinuate that Ghana jollof lacks flavour.

This comes after Hilda Baci in a recent interview said she had eaten Ghanaian jollof on numerous occasions and even defeated a Ghanaian chef during a cooking contest hence speaks from an informed position when she says that Ghana jollof lacks flavour.

Mukaase reacts to Hilda Baci jollof comment Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone/X @mukasechic_/Instagram

Her statements apparently displeased many Ghanaians, who shared opposing views about the issue.

Notable amongst them was Mukaase Chic who took to X to express disappointment over Hilda's comments.

Touching on the Jollof Face-off competition Hilda Baci won in 2021 and referenced in that interview, Mukaase who was one of the judges of that competition clarified that the person who represented Ghana was not even a chef.

"First of all, the gentleman you had the competition with wasn’t a CHEF!! I was one of the judges.

Mostly importantly, I am disappointed in this statement because everyone supported you regardless of which country we came from or which jollof we make," her post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 200,000 views and 78 comments.

Ghanaians react to the the post

Many people who reacted to the post agreed with Mukaase chic whereas others also opined that what Hilda Baci said should not be taken to heart.

@theeddiedebs stated:

My sister, save the energy! I have had both Nigerian jollof and Ghanaian jollof and the difference is clear. Ghanaian jollof is unmatched.

@Iam_Fouad commented:

She's not obliged to like Ghana jollof. No be everything we for take world Cup.

@KwaoBuabeng indicated:

It's not that deep. They were just having Ghana Nigeria banter on the podcast

Hilda Baci dethroned as World record holder

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Guinness World Records (GWR) announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new holder of the longest cooking marathon (individual) record.

Hilda Baci set the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual following her May 11 cook-a-thon, which lasted for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

GWR explained that Fisher cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes to shatter Hilda's record.

