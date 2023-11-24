Hilda Baci shared a video showing a step-by-step approach to how to prepare Nigerian jollof with asun which means spicy goat meat

The video comes amidst an ongoing feud with Ghanaians after she trashed their jollof saying it lacked flavour

The video sparked diverse opinions on social media

Nigerian Chef and former Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci has dropped a recipe for Nigerian jollof amidst an ongoing feud with Ghanaians after classifying theirs as unflavoured.

Hilda Baci drops Nigerian jollof recipe

Hilda Baci took to the Instagram page of her food business, My Food By Hilda, to drop a recipe for the famous Nigerian delicacy, jollof. In the comment section, she noted that the recipe was for asun (spicey goat meat).

In the video, Hilda Baci gave a step-by-step approach to how the meal was prepared as she displayed the ingredients.

The video was posted amidst the former Guinness World Record holder for Longest Cooking Hours made statements explaining why Nigerian jollof was better than that from Ghana.

Her statements agitated many Ghanaians, and they called her out on X as she tops the trends in the country.

Video of Hilda Baci sharing her recipe for making the perfect Nigerian jollof.

Nigerians, Ghanaians and Hilda Baci's fans on Instagram commented on the video

Ghanaians who were still unhappy about the remarks Hilda Baci made on the 90sBabyShow about Ghanaian jollof not having flavour were ready to come for her.

Others also shared their thoughts on the recipe as they said it was easy to follow and helpful.

See some of the comments below:

vivian.ayitey.12 said:

Hello, my Ghanaians should we come for her head, or it is not worth it? Jollof k3.

affables said:

I love you, Hilda but this is not how they make Asun

blueapple112 said:

This is very similar way Ghanaians make their jollof now… yet you call ours tasteless. Was really disappointed you used that word.

maryaliri said:

Hilda your recipes are I made the coconut rice my hubby was just smiling up and down . Kia food get power oo

mary.sunday_ said:

I wish I could eat this meal from my phone.

drkaro_ said:

Tried the puff puff recipe and it came out nicely. Your videos are really practical and easy to follow through.

