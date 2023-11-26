Dancehall musician Shatta Wale delighted at the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards in Accra on Saturday, November 25

He performed some of his popular songs and showed off his disc jockey (DJ) skills when he took over the stage in an all-white outfit

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale thrilled fans with a very energetic performance and DJ skills at the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards in Accra on Saturday, November 25.

The internationally decorated artiste appeared on stage in an all-white outfit to perform. Shatta Wale performs at Ghana DJ Awards. Photo credit: yencomghnews.

Shatta Wale performs at Ghana DJ Awards.

The singer teamed the outstanding look with white sneakers and added dark shades to his sartorial selection.

Shatta Wale performed energetically for his fans at the event, as seen in videos on social media. The artiste often reached out to fans, and they responded positively.

The King Shatta Wale shows off his DJing skills at the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

Video of Shatta thrilling fans with his popular songs at the Ghana DJ Awards.

