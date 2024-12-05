Jackie Appiah's manager penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram page to the actress on her 41st birthday

Samira Yakubu shared beautiful pictures of the actress to commemorate her birthday on December 5, 2024

Many social media users left heartwarming messages in the comments section of Samira's Instagram post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Samira Yakubu, Jackie Appiah's manager, made many people emotional when she wrote a beautiful message to celebrate the actress' 41st birthday on December 5, 2024.

Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, celebrates the actress' 41st birthday. Image Credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Samira celebrates Jackie's birthday

Samira shared beautiful photos of Jackie on her Instagram page and wrote a beautiful message in the caption.

The star actress' manager noted that as she celebrated another year of life, she should acknowledge that her impact went far beyond the screen.

"As you celebrate another year of life, remember that your impact goes far beyond the screen," Samira wrote in the Instagram post.

She showered accolades on the 2024 AMAA Best Actress winner, praising her for her talents and personal attributes.

"You’re talented, brilliant and a compassionate human being. You’re truly an incredible superstar and a divine gift to the world."

She then prayed to God to continue to bless the Taste of Sin star and also protect her. She then used hashtags indicating that Jackie was the queen of the movie industry.

"May God continue to bless and protect you my love 🙏🙏🙏🙏😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️#thequeenoftheindustry #godisthereason @jackieappiah"

Jackie Appiah's birthday wishes

Many people talked about Samira Yakubu's sweet message to Jackie Appiah on her 41st birthday. Others also wished the star actress a happy birthday and left their birthday wish in the comments.

Other admirers could not hold back their compliments as they filled the comment section with words of admiration for Jackie.

itz_payson_one said:

"Happy birthday to you, my role model. I am asking God to bless you more and protect you for us❤️🔥🎂🍾"

sumaiyashaibu98 said:

"Happy blessed birthday to her long life 🎉🎉🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️❤️"

manuelyawsongh_ said:

"Most beautiful ❤️❤️🎉Keep Shining!🌟❤️"

kobbycurly_oks said:

"Happy birthday to the most gorgeous 🎉🎂"

Kwame Oboadie dines with Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jackie Appiah and Kwame Oboadie dined together in a heartwarming video.

The two Ghanaian celebrities were in Kumasi on a brand ambassadorial project with local food brand Gino.

The video of the two celebs spending time together got many people laughing hard in the comments section.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh