Kuami Eugene has been chastised by scores of netizens after his former housemaid opened up about her pay

The house-help claims she receives Gh400 as monthly pay from the 26-year-old Ghanaian artiste

In a new post, Kuami Eugene wrote a cryptic caption, many have taken as a shady reaction to the maid's frustrations

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene has made an online post for the first time since her former maid's interview surfaced online.

In the maid's interview, she opened up about her pay and working conditions while working for Kuami Eugene.

With scores of fans eager to know the artiste's side of the story and have already begun deconstructing his latest post online.

Kuami Eugene subtly shades her housemaid Photo source: X/KuamiEugene

Kuami Eugene makes cryptic reply to the former maid

Kuami Eugene's first post after his maid, Mary went viral has caused a frenzy online as fans have thrown in several attempts to deconstruct the caption.

It's unclear if the Empire signee who is on a promotional run for his recently released "Love and Chaos" album made the post directly in relation to the maid's issues.

However, his decision to reference the infamous "Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra" term for his caption has caused significant uproar online.

While some fans defended Kuami Eugene after his post, other netizens are shocked by the maid's revelations considering how close they both were.

Netizens react to Kuami Eugene's first post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Kuami Eugene's cryptic post.

kwesiwasbornsunday said:

U are surely referring to Mary ur formal house maid

king_kwame_blakk's wrote:

Eee Kwame. This is a subliminal shot at your former housemaid oo

Eegyiriba_lysis remarked:

Since Mary was sacked your fashion sense has improved greatly

streettalenthub added:

Wait till the full interview is out first then we know who’s the real cobra bra.

Kuami Eugene's maid moves on with her life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Kuami Eugene's maid, Mary dancing and having fun after going viral with her claims about the artiste.

Fans were impressed to see her living her best life after voicing out her frustrations regarding pay and working conditions as a maid for the artiste.

