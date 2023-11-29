Becca, in a video that is circulating on social media, was looking bright and beautiful, sparking reactions

The Ghanaian singer looked fairer than before, which had many people talking and asking questions

Many people expressed their surprise at the singer's transformation, while others admired her cute looks

Ghanaian singer Becca has become the centre of attention as fans and followers react to her remarkable transformation. The singer looked radiant and beautiful, leaving many in awe of her newfound glow.

Ghanaian singer Becca's new look Photo Source: OriginalObeng

Source: Twitter

The video showed Becca looking brighter and more beautiful than ever before, sparking reactions among netizens. The singer's complexion appeared fairer, a noticeable change that has attracted curiosity and raised numerous questions among Ghanaians.

The unexpected transformation has become a hot topic on social media, with peeps expressing their surprise at Becca's new appearance.

The video, which has attracted significant attention, has led to speculations and discussions about the secret behind Becca's transformation. Some fans are speculating on whether the singer underwent a beauty regimen, while others believe it could be the result of a change in lifestyle or skincare routine.

Becca's new looks sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

princeplang said:

Herr still looking like 18 year old girl wt_f

kwameEds reacted:

Africans really need to live their Melanin , there is nothing wrong with your colour

Yates_gh commented:

The Nigeria didn’t help this girl, errrbody there is bleaching so she had no option than to join them

CudjoeOnassis said:

Florence obinim came with osoro ne me fie song wanting to tell us that houses and cars are all vanity but now she owns multiple cars and houses and Becca came with African woman, telling us we have a beautiful skin and now she’s fair

Spendilove's glow-up

In another story, Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong transformed herself into a stunningly beautiful young woman in new videos.

The videos showed the 19-year-old transforming her bare face and natural looks with makeup, contact lenses, and weave-on.

Many of her admirers who have seen the videos have been stunned by her looks and have praised her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh