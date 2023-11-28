Wendy Shay shared some information about herself during a This or That game at the Kwadwo Sheldon Studios

She spoke about her body piercings and her love for them as she flaunted them in the video

Her fans gushed over how gorgeous she looked, while others also shared their opinions on the choices she made in the game

Celebrated dancehall musician Wendy Shay shared some personal details about herself which many of her fans may have no knowledge about.

Wendy Shay opens up about herself in a video

In an exclusive interview with Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, Wendy Shay disclosed that she would choose body piercings over tattoos.

Sharing how many she has, she held up her dreadlocks, flaunted her visible piercings, and mentioned that she has a total of 15.

The Survivor hitmaker also noted that she would choose money over love. Adding that one needs to fend for themsleves and love cannot do that.

Video of Wendy Shay sharing more details about herself that fans may not know.

Fans react to the revelations Wendy Shay made in the interview

While many of Wendy Shay's fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the video, others also had a lot to say about the choices she made during the This or That game.

Below are some of the reactions:

@WadeyAdams said:

I admire this lady so much. Keep winning Wendy Shay ❤

@kingyesha said:

A talent doesn't know herself. Isn't the Talent you have that makes you popular. If you are popular, it means you are known widely for something, which is Talent. So where popularity takes you without talent. Sad listening to her demonstrating ignorance

@emmanuelasantekwesi said:

She doesn’t know popularity doesn’t come with money but talent does. Most celebrities are popular but have nothing to do with.

@princemensah7809 said:

Looking splendid ✌️

