Kwadwo Sheldon has further pledged allegiance to the NPP despite their resounding loss to the NDC in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

The YouTuber, who has been a vocal supporter of the party and campaigned heavily for them during the election period, said he was firmly behind the party

Many social media users, especially supporters of the NDC, took to the comments section of his post to deliver light-hearted banter, teasing him over the loss

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has declared his continued support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following their defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 elections.

Kwadwo Sheldon has further pledged his support to the NPP. Photo source: kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Sheldon had been very outspoken in the build-up to the elections and took to X (formerly Twitter) to show his loyalty to the NPP despite the loss. The YouTuber campaigned heavily for the party during the election period, promoting their candidates and policies on his platform. In his post, he wrote:

"I will never stop supporting the NPP! Never! 🙏🏿."

The elections saw the NDC make significant gains in both the parliamentary and presidential races. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, conceded defeat to John Mahama a day after the polls.

Sheldon’s post attracted attention from social media users, particularly NDC supporters, who filled the comments section with playful jabs and teasing.

Ghanaians poke fun at Kwadwo Sheldon

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JonviahJunio said:

"Division one team stand well, let the Champions League teams talk 😂😂😂Siaa like my 18,00 bet dem go deduct 1,800 wey fit rent house."

HasXtylez wrote:

"Then you are no different from the tomato seller who will vote for a tree as long as it contests under NPP."

k_obeng_pratt said;

"You have work to do for the next 12-16years 😂."

Sarkodie speaks after elections

Sarkodie has spoken for the first time since the elections commenced. He had not said anything on his social media for days.

YEN.com.gh reported that two days after the election, the Rollies and Cigars hitmaker said something, but it was not related to the polls. Instead, he promoted his upcoming concert.

The rapper, a vocal supporter of the NPP, received backlash after the party suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the NDC.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh