A video has surfaced showing some NPP delegates in Ablekuma Central Constituency queuing for cash after casting their ballot

It comes as the NPP votes in orphan constituencies to elect leaders for the general election in 2024

The video, which has been shared on TV3 Ghana's Instagram account, elicited various comments from online users

An incredible video has emerged showing some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ablekuma Central Constituency in a queue for their monies after voting.

Delegates of the ruling NPP are voting in orphan constituencies to elect their parliamentary candidates to lead them into the 2024 general poll. The election, which began on Saturday (today), December 2, is expected to end on Sunday, December 3.

Video shows some delegates in Ablekuma Central in queue for their monies after voting in NPP primary. Photo credit: tv3_ghana.

The footage of the delegates said to be collecting money was posted on the Instagram account of TV3 Ghana.

''Some delegates in the Ablekuma Central constituency queue for their monies after voting,'' portions of the caption read.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the claim in the writing accompanying the clip.

Watch the video below:

How people reacted to the video of the NPP delegates

Slydery said:

Cashout without a pin, lol .

Brajoe768 commented:

Eeii, so that is it others are fighting for better GH, and others are destroying GH.

LatifAluta reacted:

Eei Ghana. When will this country get better?

Ebuka.isi indicated:

Too bad for Ghanaians to continue imitating very bad practices from Nigeria. Please, God.

Yawtdav stated:

Politics in Ghana has totally lost its validity.

Maamefosuaaagyei posted:

We have a long way to go.

NPP primaries confusion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary had been cancelled over a disagreement over using the polling centre.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre in Ellembelle.

The advice came in the wake of demonstrations over the underdevelopment of the area. The Western Regional NPP Executives were bent on conducting it at Gwira-Bamiako.

