Code Micky in a video met media personality Delay and he showered her with praises as he admired her beauty

The content creator had Delay laughing as he hilariously rained big words on her in his trade mark style

The video of the encounter was shared by Delay on her TikTok page and folks in the comment section admired Code Micky's charisma

Content creator Code Micky in a video showed his charismatic flair as he engaged in a hilarious exchange with media personality Delay.

The footage, shared by Delay on her TikTok page, captured the light-hearted moment where Code Micky showered Delay with praises, leaving viewers both amused and appreciative of his engaging demeanor.

The video showed a happy Code Micky expressing admiration for Delay's beauty, setting a positive tone for the encounter. In his trademark style, the content creator seamlessly combined humor with flattering compliments, sparking laughter from Delay.

Many social media users in the comments section admired Code Micky's wit and hilarious vibe. Fans of the funny content creator were overjoyed at some of the terms Micky used in addressing Delay.

Code Micky gets peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Emmanuel Kofi Spencer said:

A friend said he got to delay wen he get delay

Ghana Sweet commented:

delay is getting some young tedua that is what is keeping her young

Iqman✅ reacted:

The okodepon the t3dua hene , wasane ne t3dua no wc street noso,,..Yvonne Nelson de Asem bi ab3to dwa…

Kelly Osbourne reacted:

Code Micky is the best hypeman on the highway

nanawusu69 wrote:

Who have terms passed Delay and Code Micky we have a meeting

Code Micky explains his style

In another story, Code Micky in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show explained his content making style.

The content creator was asked why he behaves in an aggressive manner in his videos and he said it was just energy and passion.

There have been speculations that Code Micky takes hard substances, reason for his behavior in his videos, but he denied this.

