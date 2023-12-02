Code Micky in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show explained his content making style

The content creator was asked why he behaves in an aggressive manner in his videos and he said it was just energy and passion

There have been speculations that Code Micky takes hard substances, reason for his behavior in his videos, but he denied this

Content creator Code Micky in a recent exclusive interview with Delay on The Delay Show, shed light on the inspiration behind his unique and sometimes aggressive video-making style. The internet sensation addressed rumors surrounding his behavior, clarifying that it's fueled by nothing more than pure energy and passion.

The discussion touched on the reasons behind Code Micky's often intense demeanor in his videos, prompting the host to inquire about the source of his animated expressions.

Code Micky was quick to dismiss any speculations about the use of hard substances, emphasizing that his content is driven by a genuine enthusiasm for the topics he covers.

Despite widespread assumptions, Code Micky affirmed that he maintains a clean and focused approach to his content creation.

He stated that his energetic delivery is a natural reflection of his passion for breaking down songs and discussing trending social media topics.

The content creator highlighted that his goal is to engage Ghanaians through a mix of humor and his signature animated facial expressions.

