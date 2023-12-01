Aba Dope, in a video, was spotted shooting a skit with comic actor Ras Nene, and her curves became the centre of attention

In the video, the media personality rocked a tight-fitting dress that brought out her shape and had many admiring her

In the comments section of the video shared on Aba Dope's TikTok page, fans expressed their admiration for her

Media personality Aba Dope, in a video, stole the spotlight as she collaborated with comic actor Ras Nene for an upcoming skit. However, it was not the skit that stole the show; it was Aba Dope's jaw-dropping curves that became the centre of attention.

Aba Dope and Ras Nene linkup Photo Source: aba_dope

Source: Youtube

In the video, Aba Dope could be seen wearing a tight-fitting dress that accentuated her enviable figure, leaving fans in awe of her striking appearance.

The social media shared the behind-the-scenes video on her TikTok page. Almost instantly, the comments section erupted with praises and admiration from fans who could not help but express their awe at Aba Dope's stunning looks.

Fans commended her choice of outfit, with many highlighting how the dress perfectly complemented her curves. The video quickly gained likes and shares, as many hailed Aba for how big her behind had grown.

Aba Dope leaves many in awe

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Efya Nature reacted:

The hips are hippsings

Dida da silva commented:

Eiiiii nyarsh paa ni woow u look very beautiful me yanko ❤️

Obaapa serwaa adepa reacted:

me yonko wonso wo yonko nonso nyash no ay3 great

Princess wrote:

Meyanko, y3nko ay3 great ma

Aba Dope dances in video

In another story, Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope has displayed her famous bum lift as she exhibited her dance moves in videos.

She's posted videos on her account, where she dons a skintight attire in one of the clips as she delivers her motions.

After watching the clips, fans and social media users of the TikTok community hailed her beauty and performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh