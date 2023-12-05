John Paintsil, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, flaunted his three adorable kids, who seemed to be growing very fast

Lawrencia, Junior and Jebbey had Ghanaians amazed by how quickly they had grown as they admired their beauty

In the video, the proud father sat among his three kids as they happily smiled for the cameras

Former Ghanaian footballer John Paintsil in a video posted on his Instagram page, showed a glimpse into his personal life, proudly displaying the growth and sweet charm of his three lovely children – Lawrencia, Junior, and Jebbey.

John Paintsil Flaunts His Three Adorable Kids Photo Source: john_paintsil_official

Source: Instagram

The footage captured the heartwarming moment as Paintsil sat comfortably among his kids, with a look of pride on his face. The trio, with large smiles, won the hearts of many netizens who were captivated by the family's joyous moment.

Ghanaians, observing from afar through the social media lens, were amazed at how swiftly Lawrencia, Junior, and Jebbey had grown into full-blown adults. The former footballer who took the video with his mobile phone's selfie camera made sure each of his kids was captured in the frame.

John Paintsil and kids warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

obrimpong_tutu1 commented:

So nice ... Beautiful family

_____b_e_r_l_ reacted:

They grow sooo fast ❤️❤️

alfreddarku said:

Powerful ❤️Paintssiiiiiiil

she_loves_stonebwoyb reacted:

Legend with kind soul ❤️

sweetiesara4 said:

they look so good, you have done a very good job

officialabenalipscy reacted:

❤️They have grown so tall especially the girls.

christabelaggea

❤️Congratulaitions John. Father of the year goes to you

Shatta Wale flaunts his kids

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a Facebook Live video, flaunted his two beautiful children, Majesty and Cherissa.

In the video, the musician was in the studio with the pair and proudly said his kids were not regular kids, stating that they were super talented.

The adoring father also interacted with his kids and tried to teach them how to speak Twi, their local language, as they were only fluent in English.

Source: YEN.com.gh