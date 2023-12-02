Engineers and Planners founder Ibrahim Mahama has given fans a peek into how he's spending the holiday

He posted a video on Instagram on Friday, December 1, showing off his two beautiful boats with lovely interiors

The billionaire accompanied the clip with a motivating caption, which had fans gush over him and his display of a luxurious lifestyle

Ghanaian business founder and billionaire Ibrahim Mahama's luxury boats are beauties boasting stunning interiors that can help make vacations fun.

The Engineers and Planners owner and chief executive officer (CEO) gave fans and online users a glimpse into his holiday by sharing a video of the expensive boats.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his 2 luxurious boats in video. Photo credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

It was evident that Ibrahim Mahama never had a dull moment aboard his property, which has exhilarating features.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account with his over 151,000 followers, he captioned it as:

''Always have a backup plan … happy holidays,'' he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video

Many people thronged the video's comments section to gush over the billionaire.

AdowLove indicated:

My husband. All the best.

Photoboothghana commented:

Enjoyed this boat, amazing experience.

Bloodhot_1 said:

I didn't come from a good family, but I swear I will reach your level of success.

Winter_marketplace commented:

Life is good.

AnnaMensah reacted:

You inspre me sir, so much love from me to you.

God bless you.

Flexzyq posted:

Bless me, Baba, I need your blessing to start up a business.

Biggest_force_maxwan reacted:

Great, you're King .

Charitymensah_official said:

This man ankasa. Whenever I see his post, I don't know what to type self may God continue to bless you and your generation this Sunday, my prophetess tapped into your blessings at church in my head, i was like mama i tap am long time you're late❤️❤️

Sooner_tym indicated:

I tap Into your blessings ❤️.

Ibrahim Mahama pays GH¢80,000 for young man's surgery

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama paid GH¢80,000 to fund the surgery of a young man with a rare medical condition.

The Ghanaian businessman and billionaire stepped forward to ameliorate Bismark's predicament following an appeal for help by the philanthropist and owner of Bones Man TV, Clinton Yeboah.

Bismark, who has been admitted to the hospital, can now sigh relief thanks to the kind-hearted business founder.

