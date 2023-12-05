Ghanaian lady Afua Aduonum has gone viral after she shared a video of the acceptance email sent to her by the Guinness World Record for the Longest Singathon

She said that only Ghanaian songs would be used for the marathon and that she was attempting the challenge for the motherland

Many Ghanaians have rallied behind her as they cheer her on in the comment sections of the videos

A Ghanaian lady known as Afua Aduonum is set to put Ghana on the map after her application for Longest Singathon was accepted by the Guinness World Record.

Afua Aduonum to compete for Guinness Workd Records' Longest Singing Hours

Afua Aduonum in a video announced that Guinness World Record had accepted her application for the Longest Singathon. A Singathon is an abbreviation form of a Singing Marathon.

In the video, she shared the email that was sent to her by Guinness World Record and noted that she was excited that the application was accepted after she applied months ago.

"Ghana are you ready? i am excited," she screamed.

In another video, Afua Aduonum stated that she is definitely going to make Ghana proud and that she is doing it for the country.

The Singathon is strictly Ghanaian songs. I told them I am doing this to project Ghanaian music and nothing else," she said.

Video of the email Guinness World Record sent Afua Aduonum on accepting her application for Longest Singathon.

Afua Aduonum speaking about the Guinness World Record in a video.

Ghanaians react to the news of Afua Aduonum's application for Longest Singathon being accepted by the Guinness World Record

Many Ghanaians were excited for Afua Aduonum as she prepares to partake the Guinness World Record for Longest Singathon.

Many people rallied behind her. Below are some of the thoughts from people:

Treasure said:

We are ready…. Can’t wait to support you… that Hilda think she’s the only one that can break a record

BlessingMulti Consult said:

If We Supported @Hilda Baci, Why Won't We Support You?

GloriousNaana said:

Just keep updating us, create a Facebook page as well so we can support you.

Eve said:

Date rush ne pm xtra koraa we wasted our time to support na singing for hours, we are ready for you darling all the best

sunshine said:

Ghana is proud of you, may God give you the strength

BelBea said:

We will support u …Make us proud

Hilda Baci dethroned as Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Hours

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria's chef Hilda Baci lost her crown 180 days after she set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Guinness World Records announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new record-holder.

Fisher not only broke Hilda's record but also the longest baking marathon (individual) record previously held by USA's Wendy Sandner.

