A video of Celestine Donkor having a fun time with her daughter has gone viral on social media

The musician announced that her daughter, who sat for the 2023 BECE, had gained admission to her first-choice school

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the young girl for making her mother proud

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has announced that her daughter has gained admission to her first-choice senior high school.

The Agbebolo hitmaker made the announcement on TikTok, where she shared a video of herself and her daughter singing and dancing happily.

Celestine Donkor's daughter gets first choice school Photo credit: @celestinedonkormusic/TikToker

Source: TikTok

In the caption of the video, the musician praised her daughter for excelling in her academics and bringing honour to the family.

"Daughters vibe when she got placed in her first choice SHS without stress"

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 9,000 likes and 55 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Celestine Donkor

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the intelligent girl for excelling in the BECE.

itzlharwoe indicated:

Glory to God for the success.. congratulations sis

Paschris stated:

Congratulations my sister the love is deep

Fe Lix reacted:

Please I’ll be waiting for you at Achimota Pentecost central

user2744184294130 asked:

is that your twin or your daughter

Meat on Wheels Gh indicated:

wooow the Resemblance is serious ooo

First-year students report on December 4

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) maintained the reporting date for first-year senior high students is Monday, December 4, 2023.

The GES hopes that registration and orientation will begin on the stated date. The service sent the reminder in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo.

School celebrates as student gets Presec

Also, a basic school celebrated one of its students after he gained admission to pursue second-cycle education at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon.

The school announced this achievement in a Facebook post and shared the placement slip of the intelligent student.

The slip showed that the boy, who got an aggregate of 11 and a raw score of 293 in the BECE, would study General Science at the Legon-based school.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh