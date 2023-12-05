Strika, in a video, was spotted singing Black Sherif's Second Sermon passionately

Ghanaian actor Strika, best known for his role in the critically acclaimed film Beasts Of No Nation, was seen passionately singing Black Sherif's Second Sermon at a local pub.

The video, shared by one of Strika's entourage on TikTok, quickly captured attention, showing the actor's love for the song and sparking admiration from netizens.

Seated at the pub, Strika's face lit up with joy as Second Sermon was played by the DJ. The actor let loose and sang the lyrics with a lot of passion and enthusiasm, capturing the hearts of Ghanaians.

The TikTok video highlighted Strika's connection to the music and the pleasure he derived from singing the lyrics, which he seemed to relate to, given his struggles in life. In the comment section, fans expressed their admiration for Strika's appreciation for Black Sherif's tune.

Strika warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Akwasi said:

This be emotional singing anaa s3 de3n

KwakuVibes

Kumasi life will surely change you from zero to hero just believe it

Mr.Faith reacted:

So many things man has passed through.I can feel the passion behind

otubuaprince said:

God bless he’s team and management trying thier best to make him be in he’s best position

Strika's new project with Ras Nene

In another story, Ras Nene and Strika have released a trailer for their new project titled Striker, and many Ghanaians are impressed by the quality.

The movie is dedicated to Strika, and Ghanaians are happy with Ras Nene for going out of his way to help the former child star.

The trailer has a high definition, making folks urge Ras Nene to get the movie on platforms like Netflix.

