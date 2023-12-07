Young actor Strika has been filmed jamming to the songs of Ghanaian musicians Black Sherif and Sarkodie

The new videos show the film personality reconnecting with his inner joy following a break from his acting career owing to personal problems

Reactions trailed the videos of Strika in the comments areas, where many expressed excitement and admiration for him

Talented actor Strika, known privately as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, looked refreshed in new videos that have surfaced online following his return to the screens.

The Beasts of No Nation actor has garnered the spotlight after he was featured in thrilling skits and a movie trailer with famous comic actor Rass Nene, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi.

Ghanaians react as Beasts of No Nation's Strika grooves to Black Sherif and Sarkodie's songs. Photo credit: gyenyame4ever.

In one of the clips, Strika was filmed passionately singing Black Sherif's Second Sermon. The actor was sitting in a pub when the song started playing, and he sang the words verbatim.

Another footage showed the young actor vibing to a tune titled Gye Nyame by rapper Sarkodie. Strika appeared recharged with rediscovered joy that drew him to the world of acting.

The videos highlight his delightful return to the screen to showcase his excitement, enthusiasm, and pure fun.

How Ghanaians to the videos of Strika

Reactions trailed the videos of Strika in the comments areas. YEN.com.gh captured some here.

BIG BOY indicated:

Strika is back to score more goals.

Concern citizen said

Much love ❤️Aka Ebenezer.

Fireman indicated:

Big man, I love u❤️.

Agyabengcha commented:

Almighty striker, you are the best of all.

Prophet Shadrach Sunny Garbrah said:

Your soul is now free.

Aryzona9621 reacted:

God bless you, Gye Nyame.

Bengizmo7 posted:

On God .

Excoba De Celebrity Barber indicated:

De love is deep more vimm may almighty God or Allah bless u more

Videos of Strika

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Beasts of No Nation star Strika, known in private life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, has reemerged in the spotlight on social media after months of hiatus.

The young film personality first entered the limelight after the Hollywood movie, released on September 3, 2015.

However, unlike his Ghanaian colleague Abraham Attah, who played Agu, Strika's national prominence since Beasts of No Nation declined.

