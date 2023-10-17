Efia Odo spoke on her friendship with Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur during an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show

She stated that her friendship with Shatta Wale was toxic and had to discard it and move on

She explained that she and Kwesi Arthur were just friends, and she was his die-hard fan

Actress and internet sensation Efia Odo revealed why she and dancehall musician Shatta Wale are no longer friends.

Efia Odo on her celebrity friendships

In an exclusive interview with on TV3's The Day Show, Efia Odo stated she discarded the friendship with Shatta Wale because she expected more from him.

She noted that she invested much in their friendship and expected him to reciprocate that energy.

Efia Odo further revealed that she felt the friendship was toxic, which she had to move away from.

The talented actress stated that despite the 'On God' crooner apologising for his actions, she noted that she does not accept apologies but rather money.

Also, addressing rumours about her romantic relationship with rapper , she emphasised that they never dated.

She explained that anytime she gets close to an artiste, Ghanaians assume that she is involved with them romantically, which is never the case.

She noted that she is a staunch fan of both Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur and that there is nothing romantic going on.

Efia Odo on her relationship with Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo revealed that she is no longer the biggest fan of rapper Kwesi Arthur.

In an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM's mid-morning show on Wednesday, January 11, 2022, Efia Odo said their relationship had turned sour.

"Sometimes it is not a matter of once a fan, always a fan. Sometimes, some people do certain things, and it turns you off. So I was a fan of his. I am still a fan of his music but not the biggest fan," she said.

