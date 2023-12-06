King Promise, in a video, shared a snippet of his yet-to-be-released Terminator remix featuring Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage

He shared the video on TikTok, and it was met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many feeling indifferent about the tune

Some people felt a remix of the song was unnecessary and were not feeling the new vibe, while others thoroughly enjoyed it

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise, in a TikTok video, gave fans a sneak peek of his upcoming Terminator remix, featuring international stars Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage. The snippet, shared on social media, ignited a range of responses from Ghanaians.

For some, the introduction of Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage on King Promise's Terminator was met with a sense of indifference.

A portion of Ghanaians seemed unconvinced about the necessity of a remix, questioning whether the original vibe needed any alteration. They argued that the vibe of the song might be lost in the attempt to enhance it.

Conversely, some Ghanaians embraced the remix with open arms, expressing delight in having two big international stars on a Ghanaian tune. For them, a remix was a good idea in order to push the song further to a global audience.

King Promise's Terminator remix gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bernice Afia Osei said:

To be honest this song doesn’t need a Remix…it’s already a big hit n has gone international too

mohammedatik37 commented:

There are certain songs u need to leave alone smh ‍♂️

EXHIBIT BET reacted:

Terminator Remix with Seam Paul is

Scratch Haidara reacted:

Smooth song like dis, wht wee person dey do for top

King Promise's Terminator goes international

In another story, King Promise's Terminator song and dance keep pushing international boundaries as a group of Indonesian men did the viral dance challenge.

In a video shared on TikTok, the three men happily did the Terminator dance, exciting many Ghanaians.

Ghanaians in the comment section were happy to see King Promise's hit song travel across the globe.

