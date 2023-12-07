Moesha Boduong got many Ghanaians talking about her when a video of her doing sultry dance moves surfaced on the internet

In the video, she was wearing a fitted mini-dress and was seated outside a public lounge

Many people criticised the video as they opined that she could be suffering from a mental illness

Moesha Boduong's sultry video. Image Credit: @famebug and @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha Boduong displays sensual moves in a public lounge

Dressed in a fitted mini dress, Moesha Boduong was seated outside a public lounge as she danced to American singer Chris Brown's Under The Influence.

The famous curvy Ghanaian socialite ran her hands all over her body while making eye contact with the camera in a sensual manner.

Moesha Boduong had her bag hanging across her chest and her braids hanging over her shoulders.

Ghanaians react to the sultry moves of Moesha Moduong

Many people opined that Moesha Boduong could be suffering from a mental illness since they were unhappy with her actions in the video.

scony_ said:

You can’t shame the shameless. She's so far gone lol

yo_uchenna said:

There seems to be an ongoing pattern of slay queen depression-associated activity in this country. Or am I missing something?

real_prolific said:

Someone pls take her phone and get her help…‍♂️

_gifty_oti said:

So this girl, is she okay?

myzzami said:

Is this my moe … awww God pls see her through for me wai

beatbygloriasarp said:

I knew she was only pretending to have changed twea kai and ppl fell for her lies.

xtrem_code said:

Someone tell this one that there is OnlyFans. There are children on this app... Stupid bloggers too are posting her to go viral. Oh What will people attention do to you?

Moesha address mental health issues rumours

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong made a post on social media, detailing the reasons for her recent controversial social media posts.

The curvy model stated that her revealing photos and videos shared on her Instagram were intentional, and not because she was ill. She detailed how she purposely shared such content online to promote her brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh