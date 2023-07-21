Actress Moesha Boduong has name-dropped renowned Nigerian pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman in her latest posts on social media

After sharing a photo of Apostle Suleman, Moesha wrote captions which praised and bashed the 'man of God' at the same time

The posts have triggered confusion among her followers as they try to decode what she meant to put across

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has called out Nigerian televangelist Apostle Johnson Suleman in confusing posts.

In the posts shared on her Instagram on Friday, July 21, 2023, Moesha described Apostle Suleman in both good and bad terms.

Moesha Boduong has called out Apostle Johnson Suleman on Instagram Photo source: @moeshaboduong, @johson_suleman_official

Moesha Boduong suggests Apostle Johnson Suleman sleeps around

In the first post, the actress shared a photo of the pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International and defended him against claims that he was into occultism.

But she further claimed that God made women who were sleeping with him for money see him as an occultist so they will be scared.

She cited herself as someone who saw red flags on the famous preacher's walls adding that he (Suleman) was used by the devil so much and God saved him.

Apostle Johnson Suleman was never an occultist. God made women see him as one to scare women from sleeping with him for money. The wrath of God was soo powerful that I saw red flags on his walls. May the good lord keep using women to change men who use God's name for the devil’s evil kingdom. He was used by the devil soo much and God saved him from almost committing suic*de. I am a chosen woman of God from the power of God Almighty to use my voice to win souls for Christ in Jesus' name amen .

Moesha Boduong makes U-turn and praise Apostle Johson Suleman

Moments after she literally called him the devil, Moesha shared the same photo of Apostle Suleman with a praise-singing caption.

According to her, God loves him so much and the power of God will manifest wherever he goes.

"God loves his chosen preacher Apostle Johnson suleman soo much and May the power of God continue to show everywhere he goes to amen and May we all live to see the fullness of God's blessings in our dear lives amen ," she said.

Apostle Johnson Suleman linked to Moesha Boduong's mental breakdown

Moesha's confirmation of her association with Apostle Suleman and claims are particularly intriguing because of earlier rumours about the two.

It will be recalled Moesha suffered a mental breakdown in 2021 which resulted in her repenting and even trying to jump off a storey building.

In the heat of her mental troubles, rumours surfaced that Moesha had gone 'mad' after seeing some occultic things in the house of a Nigerian pastor she had been dating.

Months later, a Nigerian blogger boldly named Apostle Suleman as the pastor behind Moesha's predicament.

Ghanaians confused by Moesha's post about Apostle Suleman

Looking at Moesha's captions, many of her followers have been left confused

imhajiatina5 said:

I will rent this woman to confuse my enemies for me

afia.boateng said:

She has confused everyone s3 mop3 information

perfect_ify110 said:

God bless you for confusing your Enemies

imhajiatina5L said:

I will rent this woman to confuse my enemies for me

Moesha Boduong Shares Pregnancy Photos For An Upcoming Movie

Meanwhile, Moesha Boduong recently shared a photo of herself looking heavily pregnant.

The photo was believed to be a part of an upcoming movie as she posed beside her colleague actor Umar Krupp.

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the photo, commenting with funny statements about her funny-looking pregnancy photo with Umar.

