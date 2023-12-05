Jackie Appiah turned 40 in grand style in Mepe, one of the affected towns by the Akosombo Dam spillage

Reports indicate that she sponsored 120 of the victims through vocational school

She was welcomed by the MP for the constituency Hon Okudzeto Ablakwah who wished her well

Today, Tuesday, December 5, 2023, renowned Ghanaian actress and philanthropist, Jackie Appiah turned 40.

The actress's big day caused a frenzy online as scores of netizens and colleague celebrities shared in her joy and wished her well.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the actress marked her milestone with a charitable activity in Mepe which has earned significant praise.

Jackie Appiah celebrates birthday in Mepe Photo source: Instagram/JackieAppiah, Instagram/Zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah donates items to sponsored victims

According to reports, Jackie Appiah had sponsored 120 displaced people from Mepe, which was hit by the unfortunate spillage incident at Akosombo.

With the actress's birthday clashing with the graduation of the Mepe beneficiaries, she paid them a visit bearing gifts.

Among the items donated are sewing machines, makeup toolkits, relief items and more to help them get their life back up after the unfortunate incident.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she also donated relief items courtesy of some of the brands she works with, which were all delivered at the graduation ceremony held in Mepe with the MP Okudzeto Ablakwa as a special guest.

Netizens react to Jackie Appiah's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Jackie Appiah's gesture.

gifty.debrah wrote:

God bless you abundantly beautiful lady with a beautiful heart and smile

bronimaame said:

I love your kind heart blessed birthday

nana4realone added:

If our government can do this for every district in ghana..our country will be a better place ..but hwan k) ka hmm.nipa baako keta billions of cedi.hmm.da ben .

bamfowaahhannah remarked:

The people who genuinely have it ,don't talk ooo ,sika mp3 d3d3 ampa

Jackie Appiah slays on her 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jackie Appiah's birthday outfit which caused a stir online.

Her snatched waist and fine curves in the corseted outfits excited scores of netizens as the actress marked her 40th birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh