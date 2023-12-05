Kuami Eugene's former house girl Mary has sent a strong warning to popular TikToker Asantewaa not to talk about her again

Mary made a video addressing Asantewaa after the TikToker made a video making light of her issues with Kuami Eugene

The lady's remarks and recent behaviour came as a surprise to many as she seemed calm and innocent while she worked with Eugene

Mary, once the house girl for Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has emerged from the shadows to issue a strong warning to popular TikToker Asantewaa.

The warning comes in response to a video posted by Asantewaa, in which she seemingly made light of Mary's recent revelations about her experiences working with the rockstar.

Mary, who had previously maintained a calm and innocent demeanour during her time with Kuami Eugene, recently granted an interview where she aired her grievances against the musician. Among her claims was that she was underpaid during her tenure as his house girl.

The warning video, posted by Mary, addressed Asantewaa directly, urging her not to discuss her personal matters again. The unexpected intensity in Mary's tone and demeanour contrasted with the image she projected while working with Kuami Eugene.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment in Mary. Some felt her antics were motivated by clout.

Mary confuses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Asare grace 050 said:

mary give it to her she talks too much

cinderellayeboah reacted:

Mary is not your fault ooo is not your fault koraaa 3ne wo n3

Freaky Dora❤️ commented:

You have grown wings Ei‍♀️We the owiemfuo people we don’t humble ourselves ‍♀️

hajiajamila239 said:

I don't blame dis girl but i blame kwame Eugene for making her famous anka you ain't a problem at all wallahi

Mary shoots skit

In another story, A video of Mary shooting a skit has got tongues wagging on social media.

The skit centred on her experience working for Kuami Eugene as a house help.

Many people who saw the video shared diverse opinions about the acting skills of the young lady.

