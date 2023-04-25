Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong famed for starring in Apples and Bananas movie has gone viral with jaw-dropping videos

The socialite went to a beach party during the Eid festivities in a daring outfit and gorgeous hairstyle

Moesha Boduong was one of the fashionable waitresses at the Ahora beach resort over the weekend

Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Boduong has stunned social media with her latest Instagram posts. The curvy fashionista used a stylish scarf to cover her cleavage while flaunting her skin on social media.

She wore a red palazzo and white high heels as she modelled in the trending video. Moesha Boduong looked elegant in an African braided hairstyle and subtle makeup for the beach party at Ahora beach resort.

Ghanaian fashion influencer Osebo, The Zara Man, has complimented Moesha Boduong's new look

Some social media users have shared mixed feelings about the Instagram posts by Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong

maa_papabi

So where are the osofo maamefuo clothes u were wearing when u became ✌️ ✌️ born again. Cos we learnt u burnt all this types of your clothes.

sewornu_zag

God come inside again and asked you to remove your blouse ??Nawa ooo

mrsqueenkibo

Please leave God Out of this. God did not tell you to take off ur Shirt!

queenkwabi

Not only has she back-slide, but her English has also gotten worse. I doubt she's the one writing all these. If she is, then she is defo not ok. My thoughts and prayers are with her.

bersha__

I love your outfit

kwakucashout5

God will still bless you. You are the only sexiest person among the girls I know in Ghana . They wish to be like you, but they can’t.

adwoa_____fosua

Waa look which kind of sofo maame is this

trio_kinkyrepublic

Hair is giving ❤️

teyekartey

Why are you not wearing a shirt or even brazier?

