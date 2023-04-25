Ghanaian Socialite Moesha Bodoung Steps Out Without Bra And Top: "God Did Not Tell You To Take Off Your Shirt"
- Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong famed for starring in Apples and Bananas movie has gone viral with jaw-dropping videos
- The socialite went to a beach party during the Eid festivities in a daring outfit and gorgeous hairstyle
- Moesha Boduong was one of the fashionable waitresses at the Ahora beach resort over the weekend
Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Boduong has stunned social media with her latest Instagram posts. The curvy fashionista used a stylish scarf to cover her cleavage while flaunting her skin on social media.
She wore a red palazzo and white high heels as she modelled in the trending video. Moesha Boduong looked elegant in an African braided hairstyle and subtle makeup for the beach party at Ahora beach resort.
Ghanaian fashion influencer Osebo, The Zara Man, has complimented Moesha Boduong's new look
Some social media users have shared mixed feelings about the Instagram posts by Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong
maa_papabi
So where are the osofo maamefuo clothes u were wearing when u became ✌️ ✌️ born again. Cos we learnt u burnt all this types of your clothes.
sewornu_zag
God come inside again and asked you to remove your blouse ??Nawa ooo
mrsqueenkibo
Please leave God Out of this. God did not tell you to take off ur Shirt!
queenkwabi
Not only has she back-slide, but her English has also gotten worse. I doubt she's the one writing all these. If she is, then she is defo not ok. My thoughts and prayers are with her.
bersha__
I love your outfit
kwakucashout5
God will still bless you. You are the only sexiest person among the girls I know in Ghana . They wish to be like you, but they can’t.
Serwaa Amihere's beautiful sister models in a convertible white wedding gown designed with Swarovski stones
adwoa_____fosua
Waa look which kind of sofo maame is this
trio_kinkyrepublic
Hair is giving ❤️
teyekartey
Why are you not wearing a shirt or even brazier?
