Gorgeous Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio's mother turned a year older on Friday, June 30, 2022

The beautiful actress took to social media to share a video of her beautiful and young-looking mother in celebration

Sandra Ababio's video of her mom got many of the actress' followers marvelled by the resemblance they share

Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has shown off her mother in a new video on social media.

The video was shared on the actress' Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, 2022, to celebrate her mother's birthday.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio's mother is seen displaying her beauty as she stepped out.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio's mother is celebrating her birthday Photo source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a white T-shirt over a pair of trousers, the actress' mother had her face glowing in fine makeup. Her hairstyle also looked on point.

Standing beside a car which had one of the gates opened, Sandra Ababio's mother gave off a hearty smile.

Sharing the video, the stylish actress prayed that her mother will grow in grace and have a long life with joy and money.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mama!! May u age in grace, wishing the best of life!! Long life, joy, more money success and favour!!," she said.

Fans celebrate Sandra Ababio's mother

The video shared by Sandra Ababio has received heartwarming reactions from her followers. While some celebrated her mother, others g many talking about the resemblance between her and the mother.

_naa_afoley_divine said:

The striking resemblance between you and your mum ❤️❤️

christieangel204 said:

Happy birthday mama pray the almighty grant you long life in good health

barimamabeltwum said:

Wow your mum is so beautiful

alflove_2 said:

❤️, happy Birthday Mama, stay blessed always

georginablay1 said:

This is a photocopy wai she's cute

Lil Win gushes over Sandra Ababio on United Showbiz

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win gushed over actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio when they met on the United Showbiz.

The duo, who were rumoured to be lovers before Lil Win married his wife in 2022, appeared on the programme on Saturday, June 17.

Netizens reacted to the pair lavishing smiles on one other when their video, seen many times, emerged online.

